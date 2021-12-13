Annette Ferguson on trial for taking part in illegal protest, obstructing cop

APNU+AFC Opposition Parliamentarian Annette Ferguson is on trial for allegedly taking part in an illegal protest outside of the Demerara High Court minutes after the Chief Justice dismissed one of the election petitions filed by the party.

It is alleged that on April 26, she took part in a procession without the necessary permission from the Police or other authority. She is also accused of obstructing a Police officer who was acting in the execution of his duties.

Ferguson, who served as a minister under the previous APNU+AFC Government, was charged with the offences back in May. She was granted $30,000 bail after pleading not guilty to the charges.

On April 26, scores of APNU-AFC supporters gathered outside the court and marched through city streets following the dismissal of the party’s election petition by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George, SC.

The Chief Justice had ruled that nothing in the petition had supported the claims of the petitioners as it related to irregularities during the conduct of the March 2020 elections.

Further, she ruled that there were no breaches or violations by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), that would make the election a sham or travesty as was being contended by the petitioners.

Following her ruling, the party’s supporters along with a few of its Members of Parliament (MPs) took to the Streets where they protested in front of the High Court.

As a result, several businesses along the commercial districts had closed their doors. After the processions, the MPs along with several of the participants were served summonses to appear in court as it is alleged that permission was not granted for the protest.