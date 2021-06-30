Annette Ferguson arrested for cybercrime offence

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Annette Ferguson has been arrested in relation to a cybercrime offence.

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police arrest MP Annette Ferguson on Cyber Crime allegation

The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the general public that on today’s date (30th June, 2021), Member of Parliament Ms. Annette Ferguson was arrested by ranks at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown pursuant to a report received against her in relation to a Cyber Crime allegation.

The reporter is a senior member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who made the allegation against Ms. Ferguson in relation to a Facebook social media post which falsely alleged that the said senior GDF rank will be in charge of a killing squad.

Investigations are ongoing and upon completion the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.