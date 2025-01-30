Annandale man, who hacked wife to death, dies

Bidraj Ganesh, the man accused of murdering his reputed wife, 33-year-old Fazila Ally, has died while receiving medical treatment under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Ganesh, 52, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly hacking Ally to death inside his Annandale Sand Reef home on the East Coast of Demerara. He had reportedly attempted suicide after fleeing the scene and was later found and taken into custody. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was admitted to the hospital, where he remained under constant watch by law enforcement.

However, this morning, family members of the deceased woman told this publication that they visited the police station to check on the status of the investigation. It was then that officers informed them that Ganesh had succumbed to his injuries earlier today while undergoing treatment.

Ally, a mother of seven and a cleaner at Annandale Primary School, had been in a relationship with Ganesh for over eight years. For much of that time, she reportedly endured repeated physical abuse. Despite multiple attempts to leave him, she was often threatened and manipulated into returning.

In November 2024, she made a final decision to escape, moving back to her parents’ home in Lusignan. However, Ganesh reportedly continued to harass her, making threats and accusing her of being involved with another man.

On the day of her murder, Ally followed her usual routine, going to work at the Annandale Primary School. Sometime after noon, she was lured/forced into Ganesh’s home, where she was brutally attacked. Her body was later found with multiple wounds, including a deep gash to the back of her neck.

Investigators quickly launched a manhunt for Ganesh, who was seen leaving the scene with a chopper and a bag. When police finally apprehended him, he had already attempted to take his own life.

--- ---