Annandale man dies 1 month after being struck down by alleged speeding car

The village of Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was plunged into a state of mourning after a man who was involved in a serious accident more than a month ago succumbed to his injuries.

Forty-nine-year-old Leonard Singh of lot 96 Annandale, ECD, was allegedly struck down by a speeding car in November.

Though details of the accident remain sketchy, reports are on November 10, at about 19:00hrs on the Annandale Public Road, a motor car, driven by a 23-year-old male of Courbane Park, ECD, struck down the now deceased man.

As a result of the accident, the victim sustained serious injuries about his body. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient in a critical condition until he passed away on Monday.

Inews was informed that the driver of the motor car is the son of a popular social media personality.

The man’s body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examination (PME).

It is still unclear if the driver of the car has been arrested. Calls made to Regional Commander Khali Pareshram for information in this regard proved futile.