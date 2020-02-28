Anna Catherina woman killed after being struck down by cop

0

A pedal cyclist was on Sunday night killed after she was struck down while riding along the Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Dead is 57-year-old Ramona Hunte of Lot 2 Street, Anna Catherina.

Regional Commander Simon McBean confirmed that about 22:20h on Saturday, motor car PNN 5547, driven by a Policeman, struck the woman, who was riding on the left side of the public road, as it attempted to overtake another car.

As a result of the impact, the woman sustained severe injuries about her body.
She was picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination revealed that she died from multiple injuries.

Asked about the laying of charges, Commander McBean stated that the case file would soon be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

