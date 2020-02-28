Home latest news Anna Catherina woman killed after being struck down by cop
Recent Articles
CORONAVIRUS: Risk of spread upgraded to highest level
: The World Health Organization (WHO) has upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" - its top level of risk...
ExxonMobil Guyana, other agencies continue oil spill response readiness
As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure enhanced capacity to respond to an unlikely event of an oil spill, ExxonMobil Guyana has staged...
EU deploys 20 short-term observers to all regions of Guyana
The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) deployed today 20 short-term observers. They joined the 14 long-term observers, who have been observing electoral preparations...
Linden Highway speed limit reduced to 80km
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has taken a decision to reduce the speed limit on the Linden Highway from 100km to 80km. The Force said...
CORONAVIRUS: 18 persons in Guyana being monitored
The Ministry of Public Health today announced that 18 persons are currently under surveillance for signs of the deadly coronavirus, which has been declared...
UN monitoring political, security, human rights issues in electoral process
As Guyana gears up to head to the polls in three days’ time, the United Nations will be keeping an eye on developments with...
T20 World Cup champion Sammy to receive Pakistan’s highest civilian award
Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy is to become an honorary citizen of Pakistan and will also receive the country’s highest civilian award, the...
Anna Catherina woman killed after being struck down by cop
A pedal cyclist was on Sunday night killed after she was struck down while riding along the Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara...
Woman arrested over chopping death of husband
A Corentyne, Berbice man has succumbed to injuries after allegedly being chopped by his wife during a drunken brawl. The suspect has since been...
Sunrisers Hyderabad name David Warner captain for IPL 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced David Warner as their captain for the upcoming IPL that starts on March 29. Warner takes over from Kane Williamson,...