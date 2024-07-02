Angoy’s Avenue house destroyed by fire; arson suspected

An early morning fire on Tuesday has left a domestic worker and her mother without a place to call home.

The Lot 240 Bristol Street, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) building went up in flames at about 4:00h on Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Leona Sealey, called ‘Michelle’; a domestic worker said at about 18:00h on Monday, she overheard her brother threatening to burn down their house.

The woman said hours later, she woke up and found their home engulfed in flames. The New Amsterdam Fire Service was contacted and was able to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Police have since arrested one man as an investigation commenced.

