Amna Ally names James Bond as PNC Member who collected US$1M for flipped lands

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has named party member, James Bond, as the recipient of US$1 million in payments for 20.8 acres of flipped State lands at Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Ally made the revelation in response to the Guyana Times’ article headlined “PNCR Executive Collects US$1M for flipped lands at Peters Hall” which was published on Tuesday.

INews had also carried a similar report.

“The PNCR wishes to inform the public that Mr James Bond is not an Executive Member of the PNCR. The PNC refers to an article published in the October 27, 2020 edition of the Guyana Times News Papers with the headline ‘PNCR Executive Collects US$1M for flipped lands at Peters Hall’ the ‘PNCR Executive’ use in the headline is erroneous,” Ali said in a written response to the newspaper.

The Guyana Times and INews reports did not name the PNCR member who benefited from the controversial transaction, but Ally in her statement confirmed that it was him, who received the payments.

The revelation about the land scandal was made by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall on Monday in a video statement as he was providing an update on the Government-promised investigation into the land giveaways by the David Granger Administration.

He said that over 50 acres of land were given away, through three different agreements, at Peters Hall by the then Government through the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

The PNCR member, now identified as Bond, at the centre of the questionable transactions, was listed as the lawyer on record for the drafting of the three contracts.