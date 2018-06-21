American Airlines to start in November with 4 flights per week, meets with GCAA

Members of American Airlines (AA) met with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on June 12, 2018 at the Authority’s head office in Kingston.

According to a statement from GCAA, the meeting was convened by the Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, who outlined to the representatives of American Airlines, the requirements they must fulfill before commencing operations in Guyana.

American Airlines is interested in providing scheduled flights on the Miami-Georgetown route from November 15, 2018.

The Director General expressed his pleasure at such a well-established airline showing an interest in the Guyana market.

He noted that the GCAA is committed to doing its part in facilitating the application process of American Airlines, while assuring the airline officials of the GCAA’s robust oversight capabilities.

American Airlines has already commenced the process for approval to conduct scheduled operations on the Miami -Georgetown route.

The airline is coming to Guyana at a time when the country, for the first time in its aviation history, will be hosting the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Transport Meeting scheduled for November 21 to 23, 2018.

The meeting is expected to attract delegates from many of the ICAO 192 member states.

Leading the team from American Airlines was John Williams, who indicated that American Airlines is enthusiastic about commencing operations in Guyana at the time of the ICAO Air Transport Meeting.

American Airlines is hoping to start operations with four flights per week, with plans to operate daily in June, 2019.