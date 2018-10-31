American Airlines set for Nov 15 take-off; THAG President encourages more airlines to join the Guyana market

Major carrier American Airlines is all set to start direct flights between Georgetown and Miami from November 15.

President of the Tourism Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar has stated that this will coincide with the Guyana Tourism Authority’s (GTA) celebration of Tourism Awareness Month. According to DPI, Rajkumar said in pushing local content, 12 local agents are currently undergoing a three-week intensive training for passenger services representatives at the Duke Lodge Hotel. Following the completion of the training exercise, Ramkumar explained that another batch of locals will be engaged as lead agents and airport coordinator training sessions.

“With this, the tourism industry is making strides and we welcome more airlines to Guyana because it is a very important part of our tourism product and I believe it will boost tourist arrivals in Guyana,” Ramkumar was quoted by DPI as saying.

American Airlines will use an Airbus A319 aircraft, which has eight first-class seats and 120 economy class seats.