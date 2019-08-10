American Airlines plane makes U-turn after taking off from CJIA

Just one day after having to divert one of its flight because of runway issues at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), another American Airlines flight had to abort its transit after encountering technical difficulties in mid-air.

INews understands that the American Airlines flight left CJIA on Friday around midnight on its way to Miami.

However shortly after taking off, the flight experienced a drop in cabin pressure, severely affecting some passengers.

One passenger told this publication that the airplane cabin started to really heat up at approximately 10,000 feet in the air.

She noted that the original plan was to divert from their direct to Trinidad but the plane returned to the Timehri airport instead.

INews was told that fuel had to be jettisoned from the aircraft, in order to reduce its weight and facilitate a smooth landing.

It was only on Thursday night that another American Airlines flight was forced to divert from originally landing at CJIA, going all the way to Trinidad to land.

According to reports, CJIA’s lighting system for its runway experienced a failure, forcing the airport to deploy temporary lights.

American Airlines’ diversion left a number of passengers stranded for hours both at the Timehri airport and at the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain.

Nevertheless, CJIA has since confirmed that the problem was rectified.