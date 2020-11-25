Ameer Ali to perform duties of Assistant Chief Education Officer

To improve the integrity and structure of the examination systems that exist in the education sector, the Ministry of Education will soon appoint a qualified person to serve in the position of Assistant Chief Education Officer (Examinations).

This post, though new, will serve to improve what obtains so that the Ministry can efficiently administer all examinations whether local or regional. The creation of this post will not replace what already exists but will bolster the Ministry’s capacity in managing all examinations.

Mr. Ameer Ali, Senior Education Officer, will perform the duties of the ACEO (Examinations) until an appointment is made.

The purpose of the ACEO (Examinations) is to bring synergy to the various departments of the Ministry as far as measuring and evaluation goes in administering examinations, analysing results therefrom and discerning and implementing systems and programs to ensure the efficient delivery of the curriculum which will be measured by output.

Mr. Ali has been a part of the education fraternity since 1996 when he began teaching mathematics, integrated science and English at the City College in Georgetown.

In 1999 he began teaching at the St. Ignatius Secondary School in the areas of mathematics, integrated science and technical drawing. In 2002 Mr. Ali graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) with a Trained Teacher’s Certificate (Secondary Education). In 2009, he went on to graduate from the University of Guyana with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Mathematics and is currently reading for his Master’s in Education – Mathematics. He also possesses an International Program for Development Evaluation Training (IPDET) Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.

During the period from 2010 to 2013, he taught as a lecturer at the CPCE in mathematics content and methodology and from 2013 to present he has been serving as an Education Officer within the Ministry.

According to Mr. Ali he believes the position that has been created is a progressive move as it addresses the need for greater collaboration and synergy between the Examinations Division and the Testing Unit.

He said that for several years, the Examinations Division and the Testing Unit at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) has been working diligently, tireless and beyond the call of duty to ensure acceptable standards in the development and administration of national examinations across the education system.

He added that due to COVID-19, a demand was evident for innovation and adaptation to new and modern assessments. “All our children, at the various levels, must have an equal and fair chance at succeeding at whatever examinations they write, including CSEC and CAPE. Therefore, the guidance of children’s preparation and skill development in specific and strategic areas and levels will be crucial and necessary. This would also mean specific and in-depth training of teachers and other stakeholders in the completion of syllabi, SBAs and practical assessments.”