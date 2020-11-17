AmCham Guyana hosts Thanksgiving treat for care homes, institutions

AmCham Guyana hosted its Thanksgiving treat today (17th November, 2020), with participation from the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown.

“While we are facing the biggest health challenge of our lifetime where our elders are the most vulnerable, we have provided care packages to a number of care homes and institutions,” the organisation stated in a release on Tuesday.

Among organisations/institutions that benefitted include:

– CIOG

– Night Shelter

– Archers’ Home

– Mercy’s’ Home

– Byer’s Senior Citizens Home &

– PURPOSE Charity.

AmCham wishes to thank its members and volunteers who donated selflessly of their time and resources; these include:

– Keen360 Inc.

– Japarts

– Guyana payroll solution

– Slingshot funding Inc.

– GTT

– El Dorado Trading

– Giftland Office Max

– Twins Manufacturing Chemist

– Pinnacle business services Inc.

– Silvie’s Industrial Solutions.

– Republic Bank Ltd

– NAMILCO

– Action invest Caribbean

– JHI associates

– GBTI