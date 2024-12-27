AmCham applauds historic approval of US$527M loan for Gte project

See full statement from the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AmCham Guyana):

AmCham Guyana applauds the historic approval of a $527 million loan from the U.S. Export- Import Bank (EXIM) to support the critical Gas-to-Energy project in Guyana. This landmark agreement marks the largest-ever infrastructure loan in the Caribbean, signifying a growing confidence in Guyana’s prosperity and deepening the U.S.-Guyana partnership.

The Gas-to-Energy project is poised to transform Guyana’s energy landscape, enhancing energy security by diversifying energy sources and reducing reliance on imported fuels. Furthermore, it will accelerate the nation’s transition to cleaner and more reliable energy sources, driving sustainable economic growth and development.

AmCham Guyana commends the Government of Guyana, the U.S. Embassy, and all stakeholders involved in this ground breaking achievement. We look forward to supporting U.S. EXIM’s continued engagement in Guyana and fostering further economic cooperation between our two nations.

