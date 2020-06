A female employee of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) this morning collapsed at the recount venue – the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The woman was found in an unconscious state in a washroom in the building.

She was escorted by an ambulance for medical treatment.

INews understands that the woman, who is 47-years-old, suffers from a medical complication which could explain why she fainted.

[This is a developing story and more details will be provided as it becomes available]