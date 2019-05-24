Ambitious Hetmyer eyeing World Cup as breakout moment

SOUTHAMPTON, England (CMC) — Big-hitting left-hander Shimron Hetmyer hopes to use the World Cup to make an indelible mark on the international stage, but says his main priority will be helping West Indies win the ICC showpiece.

The 22-year-old was one of seven players who joined the Windies camp last Saturday, after seeing out their full contract in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

“Thus far it has been a fantastic ride for me. Actually being a part of the West Indies team for about three years now has been just fantastic. I’m just trying to go from strength to strength in whatever way I possibly can,” Hetmyer said.

“I’m just trying to play the situation and play for my team as much as possible and in whatever way possible I can make West Indies come out on top in whatever way I could, I’ll just try to do that.”

Hetmyer has been a settled member of the Windies ODI squad in recent times and has made the most of the opportunities, averaging nearly 41 from 25 appearances.

He struck a sparkling unbeaten 104 against England earlier this year in Bridgetown, the last of his four ODI hundreds that have come in relatively quick time.

Hetmyer said he was pleased with his career to date, but was aware he also needed to capitalise on opportunities to make bigger scores.

“Thus far it’s been alright. I’ve missed out on a couple of centuries also — I missed out on one against India in India last year and even against England, I only got one,” Hetmyer said.

“In my career so far it’s been a fantastic ride for me because of the guys and everyone around me, just supporting me in whatever way possible. It gives me the freedom to go out and do what I do best and play my shots and execute as well as I possibly can.”

West Indies went down by seven wickets on Wednesday in a practice match against Australia at the Rose Bowl here, with Hetmyer managing only 11.

The Caribbean side will further their preparation when they take on South Africa on Sunday in the first of two official warm-up matches in Bristol. They play New Zealand two days later.