Ambassador Sasenarine Singh presents Letters of Credence to King Philippe of Belgium

On 19 September 2024, His Excellency Ambassador Sasenarine Singh presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Philippe, King of the Belgians, formally accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the Kingdom of Belgium. The official ceremony was held at the Castle of Laeken in Brussels.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Singh was honoured with a private audience with His Majesty The King, at His Majesty’s invitation. During this meeting, Ambassador Singh conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to His Majesty. The Ambassador expressed his dedication to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Guyana and Belgium, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing trade, social, and political relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Singh also congratulated His Majesty on Belgium’s success at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and expressed a desire to deepen cooperation in the areas of sports and culture. Furthermore, Ambassador Singh affirmed his intention to work closely with the Kingdom of Belgium to promote a shared vision for a prosperous and secure future.

In addition, Ambassador Singh delivered a message from President Ali, reaffirming Guyana’s commitment to the green and digital transition, the promotion of the rule of law, and an expanded partnership with Europe.

In response, His Majesty King Philippe reciprocated the warm greetings to President Ali and the people of Guyana. Their discussions covered a range of bilateral and geopolitical issues of mutual interest, reflecting the strong and cooperative relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Singh is the 10th Guyanese Ambassador appointed to the Kingdom of Belgium since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971. He brings with him extensive experience from both the public and private sectors, having worked in various countries.

Prior to his appointment, Ambassador Singh served as Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Sugar Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant and Project Manager by profession, holding a Master’s Degree in Finance from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of Guyana, and several professional certifications. [Press Release]

