Ambassador Ramsammy presents Letter of Credence to Inter-Parliamentary Union

Today, October 3, 2024, His Excellency Dr Leslie S. Ramsammy presented his letter of Credence to Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Secretary-General, Mr Martin Chungong, accrediting him as Permanent Representative to the IPU with effect from August 1, 2024.

Prior to the brief presentation of his letter of Credence, Ambassador Ramsammy conveyed Guyana’s commitment to addressing critical global issues such as food security and poverty eradication, aligned with the priorities of the IPU.

Secretary-General Chungong highlighted that the central vision of the IPU is to give meaning to the word ‘democracy’, by creating a space where parliaments and parliamentarians work “for democracy, for everyone” in a manner that is inclusive, collective, forward-looking, resilient, and responsive to the ever-evolving set of actors and dynamics that contribute to parliamentary ecosystems. He commended Guyana for its active engagement in the work of the organisation, including the participation of the Hon. Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, being appointed as Chairperson of the Latin American and Caribbean group (GRULAC).

Ambassador Ramsammy also spoke of the impending launch of the Biodiversity Alliance in 2025, which will promote a biodiversity credit market, like the carbon credit market, creating a mechanism for a biodiversity-based debt swap, creating a biodiversity bond mechanism, and creating a biodiversity taxonomy system.

Both sides agreed on furthering collaboration, particularly those areas of common interest.

The IPU has served as the hub of worldwide parliamentary dialogue since 1889, working for “peace and cooperation among peoples and the solid establishment of representative institutions” in accordance with Article 1.2 of its Statutes. Over 130 years later, the IPU continues to be driven to improve the lives and ensure the human rights of all people.

Ambassador Ramsammy was accompanied by Mr. Colin Luckie, First Secretary, Guyana’s Permanent Mission to the WTO.

--- ---