Amazonia Mall for official opening on July 20

Ramnaresh Sarwan’s Amazonia Mall is scheduled to be opened on July 20, becoming the newest entertainment and shopping hub in the country.

After some three years of construction, this mega plaza will finally open its doors to the public at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

With convenient parking and access to a wide variety of amenities, the Amazonia Mall is perfectly positioned to become to go-to location for all one’s needs and desires.

The Mall itself will boast 33 different stores, both international and local brands ranging from fast food outlets, hardware stores, salons, and restaurants including Sarwan’s very own RS53 Resto Bar.

It will also include a doctor’s office as well as a Caribbean Cinemas which will feature six different screens.

Sarwan, in an invited comment, explained that his idea to develop the entertainment hub was birthed several years ago when he was brainstorming investment opportunities.

In addition to the mall and the restaurant, the West Indies batting legend had invested in a gym, Fitness 53 which is located in a different building in the same compound.

In total, the Amazonia Mall is expected to provide employment for an estimated 250 persons.

With the grand opening of this entertainment center during a pandemic, Sarwan assured that all safety protocols are in place to protect the public as well as workers.

With regards the cinemas, he said it will come into operation as soon as the Government gives the greenlight.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had previously lauded the former cricketer for his major investments into the country.

“When we speak of local content, it is the ability to stimulate investments like these: that will bring greater value to Guyanese, that will bring greater levels of income, that will make a positive impact on society itself,” Ali had said during the opening of Sarwan’s restaurant.

“What I find particularly pleasing is that, in this case, we have a young man, Ramnaresh Sarwan, who was a sporting personality, and to see him redirect his energies in such a positive manner to the development of Guyana, but importantly to see him reinvest in Guyana, creating jobs and creating opportunities, is something I take great pride in,” the Head of State had expressed.