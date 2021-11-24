Alvin Mohabir benefits from project “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana”

Young and promising all-rounder Alvin Mohabir has received a brand new E4 brand bat from the “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana” project. The E4 brand is owned by Ravi Etwaroo of Cricket Zone, USA.

Born and raised in Shell Road, Kitty, Alvin started playing cricket at the tender age of 8 when he joined the Transport Sports Club. He progressed to Guyana Under-15 team in 2019, and was also selected for the Guyana Under-17 team, but the tournament had to be called off because of the outbreak of COVID. This 16-year-old left-handed batsman who bowls right arm off spin was set to make his regional Under-19 debut, but due to COVID, the tournament was never played.

However, he has belatedly been selected to attend trials conducted by Cricket West Indies for possible selection to the West Indies team to participate in Youth World Cup 2022, to be held in the Caribbean.

The simple ceremony in which the bat was handed over to Alvin was graced by the presence of Bissoondyal Singh, President of the Guyana Cricket Board. The recently elected President was high in praise for the initiative, and congratulated all those who have benefited so far. He also thanked the persons who have made this possible, and added that he campaigned for the Presidency of the GCB on the platform of accountability, transparency and fairness to all.

He assured all cricketers, junior and senior, that they must not be worried about selection after registering good performances.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Anil Beharry, long serving cricketer and administrator, said he has personally followed Mohabir’s career and was always impressed with his level of maturity, skills and discipline, and will continue to support him and others through this project.

Young Alvin Mohabir, in response, was grateful for the bat. He also thanked his family for their support, and his coach Shawn Massiah for the role he has played in his career so far.

This project is a joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket-related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country, and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.

Total cricket-related items collected so far are: $40,000 cash, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, fourteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, and four cricket bags.

To date, 17 young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon, Georgetown and the East Canje area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, six bats, six pairs of batting pads, and four pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, the Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club has benefited from a pair of stumps and bails, and two clubs in the Pomeroon area have benefited from two used bats.

Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry or Kishan Das. Beharry and Das take this opportunity to thank Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romash Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin and Huburn Evans.

More distribution would be done as gear is received from the USA and there is an ease in the COVID 19 pandemic.