Almost all regions remain affected by flooding – CDC

As heavy rains persist countrywide, almost all administrative regions continue to be severely affected by intense flooding.

During a press conference today, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) provided an update on the situation where it was revealed that floods have worsened in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) where several houses are now completely underwater in Kwakwani.

Within the last 15 days, the CDC deployed several teams countrywide to conduct rapid assessments of flood reports in various administrative regions.

“The assessment revealed that areas remain inundated even when the tides are at its lowest, and lands could not drain efficiently since many were within basins…. In many instances, poor drainage caused by lack of maintenance damages infrastructures abated the situation. Residents in farming communities had reported loss of crops and livestock,” he said.

In Region One (Barima-Waini), all three sub districts are affected while in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), flooding exists in a number of communities.

While some areas are affected, the CDC has reported that there is no major flooding in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

However, in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), the Mahaicony and Mahaica creeks are above normal levels, causing flooding. In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) there is flooding in every area except Skeldon. In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), there is no flooding in Bartica but riverine areas are affected.

Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) remains flooded, while Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) has seen a decrease in water levels. In some Region Ten areas, the situation is worsening.

“In Region Ten, water receded in Mackenzie and in Wismar but remain extremely high at Rockstone, Kwakwani, and Arima. Food hampers and cleaning supplies are dispatched and distributed and three shelters have since been established,” Craig noted.

Recently Kwakwani residents had to evacuate their homes amid widespread flooding.

The Kwakwani Primary School is now serving as a temporary shelter for persons displaced by the floods. It was reported that mattresses from the Student’s Hostel and other supplies were recently taken to the location to assist residents.

The Director added that there are other shelters that have been set up across the country for persons who were affected by the flood. He said they will remain in place until affected persons can return to their homes.

There are about 10,000 households that are being affected as a result of the countrywide flood.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week. Residents are encouraged to take all precautionary actions.