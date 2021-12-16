Almost 100lbs of cocaine shipped from Guyana to overseas territories under APNU+AFC – Benn

Some 99.173 pounds of cocaine were reported to have originated from Guyana and intercepted in another country, between August 1, 2015 to January 1, 2016, during the APNU+AFC Administration’s reign.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn made the information available to the National Assembly Thursday, in a written reply to questions posed by Opposition MP, Jermaine Figueira.

The amount declared by the Minister, shows almost five times more than the 19.066 pounds allegedly shipped from Guyana’s shores and seized in another country, between August 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021.

Minister Benn said between August 1, 2015 to January 1, 2016, cocaine was allegedly shipped from Guyana to another second country seven times.

“On four occasions the information was passed to counterparts from Guyana,” he added.

In contrast, during August 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021, Minister Benn stated that three times cocaine was allegedly shipped from Guyana to a second country.

It was disclosed that during August 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021, two males were apprehended and charged for trafficking/possession of 7.26 pounds of Narcotic.

Additionally, the Minister said there were three incidences where cocaine was intercepted overseas that was allegedly shipped from Guyana.

On May 26, 2020, 1.5 tonnes of cocaine were allegedly shipped from Guyana to Hamburg, Germany and was intercepted in August, 2020.

Another 11.2 tonnes cocaine were allegedly transported from Guyana to Antwerp, Belgium on September 25, 2020, and was intercepted in October of that year.

On February 24, 2021, 307.324 pounds of cocaine was intercepted on March 2, 2021, after allegedly being sent to Jamaica from Guyana. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]