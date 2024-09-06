Allen gets Falcons off the mark against TKR

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons claimed a dramatic final ball victory over Trinbago Knight Riders to claim their debut victory in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). An undulating eighth match of the competition at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound saw the Falcons finally take flight at the fifth time of asking claiming a win and two points that keeps their tournament hopes alive.

Having been put into bat, the Falcons managed to post a competitive total of 176/6, Fakhar Zaman and Justin Greaves putting on 65 for the first wicket and Imad Wasim (46 off 29 balls) and Fabian Allen (25* off 11 balls) giving the innings some momentum in the second half.

After impressing with the ball in hand, Sunil Narine struggled with the bat – falling for a four ball duck at the beginning of the Knight Riders’ chase. Player of the Match Fabian Allen added vital wickets to go with his handy hitting. A match turning 10th over saw him prise out Shaqkere Parris lbw for 31 and then pull off a lighting-reflex return catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran with his very next ball.

The Knight Riders managed to take the game into the final over and had the chance to make it two wins in two games, with an attainable 14 runs needed off the final six deliveries. Roshon Primus held his nerve for the Falcons after getting flicked for four through midwicket by Akeal Hosein off the first ball of the final over. Terrance Hinds chopped Primus onto his stumps and Hosein was run out off the penultimate delivery of the match despite Sam Billings’ fumble with the gloves when breaking the stumps.

A nail-biting match thus game down to the last ball, Waqar Salamkheil needing to strike a six to tie the game and send it to a Super Over. It wasn’t to be. Salamkheil failed to make contact with an attempted lap, the Falcons players swooping around Primus to celebrate an inaugural win.

“We were searching for that win and grateful we got it tonight,” said Fabian Allen in the moments after the Falcons six run victory. “We were searching for 180 but 170-odd was good on this wicket, we defended well. We’re grateful for the crowd, they supported us right through.”

Falcons captain Chris Green was mightily pleased with his side’s ability to show character and defend their total.

“We have had a tough time here at home, we were not at our best in the last couple of games. I’m really happy for the fans and for my team. We still have to carry on playing this positive, aggressive brand of cricket. I think we showed ourselves what we can do. Nothing needs to change.” (CPLT20)

