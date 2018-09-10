Alleged “stolen car” located, owner apologises to CPL organisers

Hours after a Carmichael Street, Georgetown resident claimed that his motor car was stolen from the VIP parking facility at the Guyana National Stadium in the wee hours of Sunday morning, the vehicle was located.

It was reported that the 34-year-old man parked his Black Toyota Rav4 bearing registration number PWW 3234 at about 19:00h in the VIP parking space and join his friends and other relatives.

However, after the game, he was under the influence of alcohol and made a decision not to drive home.

Instead, he was taken by a co-worker to a relative’s home on the East Bank of Demerara and after sometime, he went back to the Guyana National Stadium to collect his vehicle but it was nowhere to be found. The police were contacted and an investigation was launched.

It was however, discovered that the motor vehicle was removed from the parking area by a co-worker of the owner who then parked it at Princess Ramada Hotel. The owner has since apologised to the CPL Officials for the erroneous accusation.