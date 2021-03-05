Alleged serial rapist remanded

Thurston Semple, 36, was today remanded to prison after he was not required to plea to the charge which stated that between February 24, 2021 and February 25, 2021, he engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.

Semple appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was remanded to prison until March 11.

Reports are that Semple paid the woman $10,000 to have sex with him. During the act, the woman complained of experiencing pain. As such, the man told the woman to perform oral sex on him, which she refused to do. The man then allegedly went into the kitchen and returned with a knife and threatened the woman to perform oral sex.

Fearful, the woman complied. Sometime later, she managed to escape through his window and raise an alarm. Neighbours came to her assistance and escorted her to a hospital. The woman would have later told her story to the local media.

After her story was published, another woman came forward with a similar story implicating the accused. It is on this basis that the prosecutor objected to bail.

Semple is presently listed for trial at the Demerara High Court on rape charges. He allegedly raped two sex workers.

It was reported that he picked up the women and promised to pay them $10,000 each to have sex with him. After the women performed various sex acts on him, Semple reportedly threatened them and dropped them off at the location where he picked them up without giving them a cent.