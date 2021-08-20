Alleged Ponzi Scheme: Co-accused charged for forging Covid-19 test

Atheeka Ishmael, who is currently facing about 100 fraud charges in relation to an alleged Ponzi Scheme operation, was today charged for allegedly forging a Covid-19 test.

Ishmael, a Guyanese, and her Cuban husband, Yuri Garcia-Dominguez, are the principals of Accelerated Capital Firm Incorporated.

Sometime last year, the company ceased all operations in Guyana after authorities discovered that it was operating without a license from the Guyana Securities Council.

Dominquez and Ishmael were first arrested in August of last year. They are currently facing close to 100 charges for obtaining monies by false pretence; operating a Pyramid Scheme and operating a financial institution without the requisite registration.

The couple is currently out on over $30 million bail.

Last month, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) moved to institute 60 new fraud charges against the couple but both suspects failed to appear at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court to answer the charges.

Their lawyer, Attorney Dexter Todd, produced two medical certificates, on their behalf, to the police investigators which purport to show that they have both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

But according to a statement from the Police Force, a perusal of the medical certificates by investigators has raised the suspicion that they may be bogus documents. An investigation was launched and the police said it was found that the documents were forged.

As a consequence, Ishmael was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony for forging the Covid-19 test to show she was positive.

She pleaded not guilty and was released on $200,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021.