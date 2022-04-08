Alleged ‘Mudwatta’ character charged for cyberbullying

Thirty-five-year-old Keron Bruce, who is allegedly disguised under the cartoon character “Mudwata” was on Friday released on $100,000 bail on a cyberbullying charge.

Bruce of Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was arraigned at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court on the EBD before Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that he used a computer system to subject another person to public ridicule, contempt, hatred or embarrassment

He will return to court on April 29, 2022.

In January, Bruce and several other persons were arrested and questioned for disguising themselves under the cartoon character “Mudwata” following a report made by Editor in Chief of Big Smith News Watch, Leroy Smith.

The Police had seized several pieces of electronic equipment, as well as several voice messages, which when analyzed, matched with the “Mudwata” commentary.

Smith had offered a $1 million reward for the proper identity of the cartoon character after he was attacked by “Mudwata”.

The Police are obliged under the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act 2018 to investigate any report made with respect to cyberbullying, a legislation that was passed under the previous APNU/AFC Administration.