Alleged hit-and-run driver in fatal accident flees country- source

A young man who is said to be a prime suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident which occurred on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway one week ago has reportedly fled the country.

This is according to sources close to the investigation.

Brian Basdeo, an auto body technician of Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, met his demise last Saturday evening, following the hit-and-run accident.

His friend who was injured in the accident suffered a broken left leg and is being processed for surgery.

This publication understands that the father and brother of the suspect were questioned by Police while a white Toyota Runx, which bears registration number PSS 5532 was taken into custody.

Moreover, INews was told that the car was found in Diamond, East Bank Demerara at the home of the suspect, where investigators were told that the man had left the country, since Monday, two days after the fatal accident which took the life of one and left another injured.