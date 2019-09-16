Alleged drunken Police Constable causes boat collision in Canje River  

A Police constable is now in hot water after he reportedly crashed a vessel belonging to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) into two private boats on Sunday along the Canje River, Berbice.

Based on reports received, the constable might have been under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. As a result of the collusion, the two private boats reportedly sank.

INews understands that the constable presented himself to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam on Sunday and requested fuel for a trip that was planned for today.

It was after collecting the fuel the accident occurred. In light of the collision, this online publication understands that the said constable captained another boat to transport several ranks into the Berbice River for official duties earlier today.

An investigation is reportedly underway.