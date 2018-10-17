Alleged drug trafficker remanded to prison

A woman, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday, was remanded to prison after she was slapped with two charges of possession of illegal drugs at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Judith Alexander, 53, of lot 109 D’Andrade Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown denied both allegations made out against her.

The first charge stated that on October 15, 2018, at the above mentioned location she had in her possession 410 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Another charge against her also alleged that on the said date and location, she had in her possession 24 Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) pills, equivalent to 3 grams, commonly known as ecstasy.

According to the facts presented, on the day in question ranks from CANU acting on information received visited the home of the accused and identified themselves to her.

They conducted a search in the bottom flat of the woman’s home, when a pink suitcase containing clothes and a black plastic bag were found, the bag contained several zip lock bags in which leaves and stems were present, the search continued and a cupboard containing a small bottle was found with several colorful tablets suspected to be ecstasy.

The woman was taken into custody and later charged with the present offence.

Alexander’s attorney, in his application for bail told the court that his client has no other pending matters, she doesn’t pose a flight risk, and is willing to accept bail in a reasonable amount.

Police Prosecutor Warren Thornhill objected to bail noting the seriousness of the charge, the penalty the offence attracts and the prevalence of it.

As a result Magistrate Latchman upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded Alexander to prison until November 7, 2018, when her matters will continue.