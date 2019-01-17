Alleged cutlass wielding robber remanded

Noel George who stands accused of committing an armed robbery with a cutlass was remanded to prison on Thursday when Senior Magistrate Leron Daly denied him his pre-trial liberty.

He made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was arraigned on allegations of using a cutlass to rob Zain Angel of $70,000 at Croal Street, Georgetown.

The alleged crime occurred January 9, 2019, but the 20-year-old unrepresented man denied the charge by way of entering a not-guilty plea.

His bail refusal came as a result of strong objections by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh who contended that the defendant had numerous matters of similar nature, noting that he was recently charged.

The facts of the matter stated that the virtual complainant was walking along Croal Street when George allegedly confronted him with cutlass in hand. Moreover, police said that George aimed the cutlass at Angel and ordered him to hand over his valuables.

The accused then allegedly fled the scene after robbing the man but police later arrested him and charged him for the offence.

The defendant will return to court on January 21, 2019.