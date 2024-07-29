Alleged chicken smuggler shot; GRA officers tested for gunshot residue – Police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Alleged chicken smuggler Naresh Ramjattan, a 36-year-old from Greenfield, East Coast Demerara, is still hospitalised in a stable condition, nursing two gunshot wounds.

Ramjattan claimed that he was standing on a boat when suddenly he heard several loud explosions and felt he was shot in his leg and shoulder. The incident occurred Saturday night at the Enmore seawall, East Coast Demerara.

Three Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officers have since submitted written statements, and their hands were also swabbed for gunshot residue.

At around 07:05 hrs the following morning (Sunday July 28), Police arrested Ganesh Ramcharran, called Brian, a 22-year-old Porter of Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara, who was caught hiding in a clump of bushes along the seawall at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

He was questioned about his purpose at the seawalls, and he claimed that he was there to catch crabs. Subsequently, he admitted that he was hired by people from Bee Hive to fetch chicken from a boat and put it onto buses. He was arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station.

He was placed in custody and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

