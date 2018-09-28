Alleged chain snatcher, bike thief on bail

Two men accused of larceny found themselves before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday.

Anthony Persaud, 24, of Lot 28 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown and Travis McKenzie of Lot 10 B Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown both denied the separate charges.

It was alleged that on September 20, 2018 at South Road, Georgetown, Persaud robbed Avil Covlin of a gold chain valued $38,000.

The Police Prosecutor had no objections to bail. Magistrate Azore released Persaud on $35,000 bail. The case will continue on October 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that 38-year-old McKenzie stole a blue motorcycle valued $175,000, property of Davita Richardson, on July 8, 2018 at the Georgetown seawall.

An unrepresented McKenzie in an explanation told the court that he was a father of six children and was the sole provider of his family. The Police Prosecutor made no objections to bail and the Magistrate released him on $25,000 bail. The case will continue on October 25, 2018.