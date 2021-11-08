Alleged bandits who posed as GPL workers remanded

The two men who posed as Guyana Power and Light (GPL) metre readers and attempted to rob a 56-year-old housewife were on Friday formally charged and remanded to prison.

Jose Fraser, 25, a porter of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and 20-year-old Jaleel Thomas of Cinema Street, Diamond, EBD appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts where they pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 2, at Covent Garden Back Street, EBD, they attempted to commit a felony, to wit, robbery. Their next court date is January 3.

It was previously reported that at around noon on the day in question, the housewife was in her yard washing clothes when the two men approached her and told her that they were GPL metre readers.

The woman allowed the men to enter her yard, pointed them in the direction of the metre, and continued washing her clothes. The woman told investigators that whilst she was doing her laundry, someone suddenly grabbed her and demanded her to hand over her money.

The suspect then began forcing her up the stairs to her home. This caused her to scream and shout “thief”. As a result, the perpetrators let go of the woman and walked out of the yard. Shortly after, public-spirited citizens went to the woman’s aid and she pointed the suspects who were walking towards the public road.

With the assistance of a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officer and a Police Constable attached to the Providence Police Station Traffic Department, the 25-year-old porter was apprehended.

Quick response by Police ranks also resulted in the apprehension of the second perpetrator who was found hiding in the storeroom of an apartment complex which is located in the area.

They were arrested and taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where they were kept pending charges. A Police report said that one of the perpetrators was being grilled in connection with a robbery.