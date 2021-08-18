Allegations of racism in ECD road project proven false – Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, says allegations being circulated on Facebook that the PPP/C administration is practicing discrimination are untrue.

Minister Edghill on Tuesday condemned the allegations contained in the post concerning the construction of Four Cross Street, Haslington, East Coast Demerara. Persons have said the road was built where East Indians Guyanese dwell and roads were not done in Afro-Guyanese areas.

“So, I got to office and I asked my engineers and project team to investigate this and to advise me, how was that possible and what was the cause of that because it is not the principle or the practice of the PPP/C to build roads to facilitate one race group, as against another race group,” Minister Edghill said, during a Live Facebook broadcast Tuesday.

The Ministry’s investigations have revealed that the road was in fact a project done during the APNU/AFC’s tenure.

“I would like to let the world know what are the facts about this rumour. This project was a 2019 project…

“It was part of the 2019 miscellaneous roads project and every Guyanese know which Government was in place… it was the APNU/AFC,” the Public Works Minister said.

Additionally, Minister Edghill said, the project started on January 27, 2020.

“[The] contract signed for this road that is circulating on Facebook, alleging discrimination by the PPP/C, contract signed on December 24th, 2019 when Mr. David Patterson was the Minister of Public Infrastructure…

“Here again another lie being peddled to misinform and this is part of the APNU/AFC in Opposition propaganda to label the PPP’s Administration in its delivery of services and goods as racists and discriminatory.”

Minister Edghill also said when misinformation is peddled and malicious statements are made, the Government will take action to address them. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]