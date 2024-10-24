All kit & equipment successfully recovered following accident at Kurupukari Crossing – GDF

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) wishes to inform the public that the two soldiers who were evacuated by medevae to Georgetown for treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following the convoy incident at Kurupukari, Essequibo River, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, were discharged that evening from the GPHC.

Additionally, all kit and equipment have been successfully recovered and accounted for.

The GDF remains committed to the safety, health, and well-being of its ranks. Support continues to be provided to those involved, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident is meaningfully progressing.

