All joint services rank at lowest level to receive $130,000 basic salary – Pres. Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that all joint services rank at the lowest level will receive a basic salary of $130,000.

The objective is to resolve a longstanding issue of salary discrepancies among the various agencies. President Ali recognised that at some agencies, the ranks at the lowest level would receive a $130,000 basic salary, while at others, they would receive $110,000.

The president said the goal is to ensure there is equity across the pay scale and reflect that his administration has the best interests of the joint services at heart.

The president made the announcement while handing over 40 new Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIV) at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Headquarters on Homestretch Avenue on Wednesday.

“I’ve spoken to the Minister of Finance and I’ve asked that he ensure that every rank in the joint services that is at a constable level be paid a minimum salary of $130,000,” he said.

The government has consistently demonstrated its appreciation for the hard work of Guyana’s joint services.

“We ask you to give up your best to our country and we will give ours and the country will invest in you,” he said.

Last year, in addition to the 10 per cent across-the-board retroactive salary increase for public servants and an eight per cent increase for 2025, the joint services also received their annual one-month bonus. These amounts placed approximately $1.6 billion into their pockets.

Further, massive investments have also been made in implementing salary increases specifically for members of the joint services, in recognition of their critical role in maintaining public safety and order.

