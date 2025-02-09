All foreign nationals entering Guyana must go through immigration – Home Affairs Ministry

See below for a press statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs: The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to remind all foreign nationals travelling to and from Guyana of the mandatory immigration procedures in place to ensure compliance with the Laws of Guyana. These laws are enforced under the Immigration Act, Chapter 14:02.

All foreign nationals entering or leaving Guyana must present themselves to an Immigration Officer at the designated Ports of Entry and Exit. Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in strict enforcement measures.

• Any individual found in Guyana without a valid entry stamp or a Permit (immigration form) indicating their entry date can be subject to deportation.

• Any foreign national who departs Guyana without properly presenting themselves to an Immigration Officer at an official Port of Exit can be refused re-entry or disbarred upon attempting to return.

To facilitate proper immigration processing, travellers must use the following designated Ports of Entry and Exit:

Region 1 -​ Morawhanna

Region 2 – ​Charity

Region 3 -​ Parika

Region 4 – ​Georgetown

– Eugene F. Correia International Airport

– Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Region 6 – ​Moleson Creek

– New Amsterdam

– Springlands

Region 7 -​ Bartica

– Eteringbang

Region 9 – ​Lethem

The Ministry of Home Affairs urges all travellers to comply with these immigration requirements to avoid legal consequences. These measures are in place to uphold national security and maintain orderly travel procedures.

𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

COMUNICADO DE PRENSA

Ministerio del Interior

09 de febrero de 2025

El Ministerio del Interior desea recordar a todos los ciudadanos extranjeros que viajan hacia y desde Guyana los procedimientos de inmigración obligatorios establecidos para garantizar el cumplimiento de las leyes de Guyana. Estas leyes se aplican según la Ley de Inmigración, Capítulo 14:02.

Todos los ciudadanos extranjeros que entren o salgan de Guyana deben presentarse ante un funcionario de inmigración en los puertos de entrada y salida designados. El incumplimiento de este requisito dará lugar a medidas estrictas de cumplimiento.

• Cualquier persona encontrada en Guyana sin un sello de entrada válido o un Permiso (formulario de inmigración) que indique su fecha de entrada puede estar sujeto a deportación.

• A cualquier ciudadano extranjero que salga de Guyana sin presentarse adecuadamente ante un funcionario de inmigración en un puerto de salida oficial se le puede negar el reingreso o se le puede inhabilitar al intentar regresar.

Para facilitar el procesamiento de inmigración adecuado, los viajeros deben utilizar los siguientes puertos de entrada y salida designados:

Región 1 – Morawhanna

Región 2 – Caridad

Región 3 – Parika

Región 4 – Georgetown

– ​Ogle – Aeropuerto Internacional Eugenio F. Correia

– ​Timehri – Aeropuerto Internacional Cheddi Jagan

– ​Ogle – Aeropuerto Internacional Eugenio F. Correia – ​Timehri – Aeropuerto Internacional Cheddi Jagan Región 6 – Moleson Creek

– ​Nueva Ámsterdam

– ​Springlands

– ​Nueva Ámsterdam – ​Springlands Región 7 – Bártica

– ​Eteringbang

– ​Eteringbang Región 9 – Lethem

El Ministerio del Interior insta a todos los viajeros a cumplir con estos requisitos de inmigración para evitar consecuencias legales. Estas medidas están implementadas para defender la seguridad nacional y mantener procedimientos de viaje ordenados.

