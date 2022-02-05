All 5 generators at Garden of Eden Power Plant to be in operation next week – GPL

Providing a progress update of its 46.5 megawatt (MW) power plant at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) on Friday announced that all five generators at the facility are expected to be back in operations next week.

The generators were taken out of commercial operation on January 14, 2022, as a precautionary measure.

Each of the five generator units at the power plant has a capacity of 9.3

MW.

According to GPL in a missive on Friday, three of the five generators, units No.1, 2 and 3, with an aggregate capacity of 27.9 MW were returned to service.

The No 1 unit was fitted with new turbochargers and a fuel injector pump with upgraded components. While the No. 2 and 3 units underwent a comparative test for 48 hrs at full capacity before they were returned to the grid.

Further, the No. 4 unit is undergoing an oil change and is expected to return to

operation today, Saturday, February 5.

The No 5 unit will continue to undergo inspection, replacement of a turbocharger, testing of the fuel injector and lube oil change.

The power company added that the parts are on-site to effect the changes.

“Optimistically, the No 5 unit is expected to return to operation on Tuesday, February 8,” the missive detailed.

In the meantime, Wartsila maintains a team of experts on site who will continue to monitor the operation of each unit and advise GPL on the findings of the root cause of the issues.