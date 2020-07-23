Alistair Routledge takes up post as new President of ExxonMobil Guyana

Alistair Routledge has taken up his new post as President of ExxonMobil Guyana after serving in a similar role in Qatar over the past six years. He replaces Rod Henson who was recently named Vice President, Wells, for ExxonMobil in Houston.

“I look forward to joining this amazing team of professionals, learning more about Guyana and getting to know the Guyanese people, who are an integral part of our operations,” said Routledge.

“So much has been accomplished since the first oil discovery offshore in 2015 and we look forward to many great achievements to come as ExxonMobil is committed to a long term partnership here.”

As President of ExxonMobil Qatar, Routledge was responsible for leading all ExxonMobil-affiliated activities in Qatar as well as related international joint ventures with Qatar Petroleum in the UK, Italy and USA. He received his BEng degree in Mechanical Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and an MBA degree from Strathclyde Graduate Business School in Glasgow.

The new ExxonMobil Guyana President began his career with Mobil in Aberdeen, Scotland in 1990 and has since undertaken a range of individual, supervisory and managerial assignments for Mobil and eventually ExxonMobil. He has served in various capacities in engineering, operations, planning and commercial functions while working in the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela, Italy and Qatar.

Routledge will be joined by his wife Nikki, while their two children are studying in the US. He is passionate about education and an avid sports fan who is looking forward to being an active member of the Guyanese community.