Alisha Scheller of the Success Elementary School on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) has topped this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

She earned 503.34 marks, securing a place at Queen’s College.

The results were announced today by the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during a ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Over 15,000 pupils sat this year’s NGSA on May 2 and 3.

