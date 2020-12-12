Alignment works on new West Dem four-lane highway advancing – Minister Edghill

A team of technical experts has started mapping out the area identified for the construction of a new 12-mile, four-lane highway to connect West Bank Demerara (WBD) to East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in a recent interview that the technical team has already made several route visits and mapped the alignment both digitally and physically. He added that the team also conducted drone imaging and checked land ownership.

“At the appropriate time, we will be making an announcement about designs and all the rest of it. What I can say though, is that it’s an inter-agency technical working group that is being led by the Ministry of Public Works and work is advancing,” Minister Edghill told DPI.

The new highway will be connected to the new Demerara River crossing at the proposed site in La Grange, WBD, and will provide an alternative road to Parika, EBE.

Back in October, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips were taken to the proposed sites of the second highway in the West Demerara backlands, where the plans were initiated.

The President had said the Government would be utilising the services of young local experts to map the alignment for the new highway and come up with a design plan. The team was given until April 2021 to complete all the surveys and technical work, and produce the final design plan.