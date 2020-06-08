Ali urges “responsible behaviour” from everyone

With the counting and tabulation of the ballots cast at the March 2 elections completed now, Presidential Candidate of People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Irfaan Ali is calling on Guyanese to act responsibly as the country awaits a formal declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the official results.

After 33 days, the recounting of a total of 2339 ballot boxes concluded on Sunday and the figures reconfirmed that the Opposition – PPP/C – has won the elections with in excess of 15,500 votes over its main rival A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC).

The Chief Elections Officer is now expected to compile his report and present it to the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The Commission will then deliberate and make an official declaration.

The conclusion of the recount comes three months after the General and Regional Elections which were held on March 2.

Speaking with reporters outside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, where the exercise is being conducted, Dr Ali called for responsible behaviour to be displayed during this period.

“As we move towards the next stage of having the report submitted and a declaration, we must act in a responsible manner. We must act in a manner that our country men and women expect us to act in as leader. We have to be gracious to each other and we have to move forward in building this country and taking this country forward,” he posited.