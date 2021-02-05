Ali tells religious groups: Call out people who spread hate, especially on social media

President Dr Irfaan Ali today met with executive members of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) where he urged them to play their part in calling out persons who spread hate, especially on social media.

A brief statement from the Office of the President noted that President Ali applauded the group and agreed that it has an important role to play in promoting peace and unity in Guyana.

He also urged its members to call out persons who promote hate, particularly on social media, and to be part of the solution in healing the country.

The Head of State had previously announced that persons who promote racism on social media to be penalised.

In a statement issued in September 2020, President Ali said “The use of social media for the promotion of racial hate for political purpose is wholly unacceptable to me as your President and as a person, and my government will not tolerate it.”

IRO was formed in 2003, after which it adopted a constitution. In 2004, the organisation was officially launched with the objective of promoting inter-religious tolerance.

Today, some 40-member organisations that came out of the traditional religions of Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and the Baháʼí Faith are a part of the group.