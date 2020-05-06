Ali laments absence of Carter Center during recount

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Irfaan Ali, has lamented the absence of the Carter Center Electoral Observer Mission (EOM) during the recount process.

Speaking with the media this morning outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) where the recount is being held, Ali said that his party was pushing for international observers to return here before the process commences, but these efforts have been futile.

“I think it was very important for the Carter Center to be here,” Ali said, noting that he remains hopeful that the Center’s observers can come sometime during the 25-day process.

Nonetheless, Ali said he was happy that other observers are here.

The Carter Center had deployed a member of its team to Miami who was prepared to travel to Georgetown, on Monday, to observe the national recount, but the observer was unsuccessful in joining the flight due to the Guyana government officials not granting the necessary clearance for him to travel.

The Carter Center said it continues to reach out to Guyana Government officials to understand what is required to allow its team to return to Guyana to observe the recount process.

The Center said its accredited observer mission remains committed to providing an independent assessment of Guyana’s electoral process, including the recount.

When it comes to the audio feed GECOM is providing to the public, Ali said this was very critical so as to ensure transparency in the process. According to Ali, it was important that a video feed be provided to the public.

Meanwhile, PPP agent Anil Nandlall has said that he was only accredited this morning and has gone to the ACCC to ensure that GECOM does its job in compliance with the Representation of the People’s Act and the Recount Order issued by GECOM.

He lamented the fact that election results have not been provided after more than two months.

Nandlall was optimistic this issue could be dealt and the results could be provided in short order, after a smooth recount process.