Alfred Mentore is new GT Mayor; Denise Miller is Deputy Mayor

Alfred Mentore of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has been elected the new Mayor of Georgetown while Denise Miller, also of APNU, will serve as his deputy.

The elections were conducted this morning following the swearing in of 30 councillors on the Georgetown Mayor and City Council.

The other councillors are Alfonso De Armas Archbold, Tahirih Adams, Odayson Ashby, Bishram Bipat, Jewula Ceasar, Aileen Chalmers, Patricia Chase-Green, Kibwe Copeland, Eslyn David, Jason David, Rudolph Dyal, Trowes Ellis, Yvonne Faguson, Dexter Forte, Gregory Fraser, Troy Garraway, Winston Harding, Clayton Hinds, Mohamed Isfehani, Steven Jacobs, Robert Maison, Jeffon Muhammad, Leon Saul, Kesha Satimo, Jai Singh, Phagoo Singh, Kyle Solomon and Dion Younge.

Based on the results of the recently-concluded Local Government Elections, the APNU is occupying 19 seats on the council while the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has 11.

In 2018, the PPP had occupied seven seats while APNU and the Alliance For Change (AFC) combined had 23.

Meanwhile, Mentore previously served as Deputy Mayor of Georgetown.

