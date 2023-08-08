Alex Hales joins Jamaica Tallawahs for CPL 2023

World Cup winner Alex Hales will join the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Hales will replace Naveen ul Haq who is no longer available.

Hales has played more than 400 games of T20 cricket and is one of just nine players to have scored more than 10,000 runs in the format.

Hales is the highest English run scorer in the T20 format and has experience playing in the CPL having won the tournament with the Barbados franchise in 2019.

Hales will join the Tallawahs once his commitments in England are completed.

