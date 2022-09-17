Alert cop nabs minibus passenger with 14lbs of marijuana at West Berbice

An alert Police Constable, travelling in a minibus, this morning helped to nab another passenger who had 6,764 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Reports are that the officer was en route to work at the Mahaicony Police Station and while in the minibus, he got “a high scent of marijuana”.

As a result, the cop communicate with another rank who was on duty at Mahaicony Police Station. At stop and search exercise was staged at about 08:41h as the minibus was passing the station on the Mahaicony Public Road.

The passengers were instructed to take possession of their personal belongings and exit the vehicle.

However, two travelling bags (one black and one multi-coloured) were left under the second to last seat in the minibus.

The rank asked who the bags belonged to and the driver pointed out a 26-year-old passenger, Earl Vanlewin, who is a miner and lives at Moruca in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The rank carried out searches on the bag during which four wrapped parcels were found containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. He said he collected the two bags from a man in Rosignol, and he was taking the bags to a man in Georgetown.

Both the suspect and narcotics were escorted into Mahaicony Police Station, where the latter was weighed and it amounted to 6.764 kilograms or 14.912 pounds.

The cannabis was sealed and lodged, while Vanlewin was placed in custody and is slated to be charged.