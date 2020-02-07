Albouystown teen wanted for murder

An 18-year-old lad is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Kyle Chase who was stabbed to death on December 30, 2019 at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Wanted is Steven Archibald whose last known address is Lot 136 Victoria Street, Albouystown Georgetown.

Chase, 23, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was at a female friend’s house playing cards with his cousin, Trevon Chase.

According to the police, two males – one being the ex-boyfriend of the female – turned up at the house and became enraged upon seeing the two cousins there.

Police said that an argument ensued and a scuffle erupted among the men during which the suspect allegedly stabbed Chase several times with an object.

Chase collapsed and was rushed to Davis Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of STEVEN ARCHIBALD is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.