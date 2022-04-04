Albouystown teen stabbed to death

A 17-year-old lad of Albouystown, Georgetown was this afternoon stabbed to death in the community.

He has been identified as Isaiah Smith while the suspect is said to be a man in his 40s who operates a small shop at Independence Boulevard.

Reports are that the duo was involved in a previous altercation which resulted in today’s incident that turned deadly.

Eyewitnesses say that the victim and a few friends were at the man’s shop making “noise” when the suspect asked them to leave.

The group of friends, however, ignored the shop owner, causing him to come outside and confront the young men.

During the confrontation, the victim reportedly started quarrelling with the suspect. In turn, the suspect reportedly whipped out a knife and stabbed the teen once to his abdomen.

The teen walked a short distance away and then collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested.

Family members of the young man claim that the suspect is a known bully and are calling for justice.