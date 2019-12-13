Albouystown man found dead in apartment

The motionless body of a 37-year-old man was found in his rented apartment on Thursday at Albouystown, Georgetown.

Neville Anthony Haynes was discovered hanging in the bedroom by his neighbour after an unpleasant smell began emanating.

Haynes, who lived alone, had last been seen by persons in the area on Wednesday afternoon. Although persons were shocked to learn that the man might have committed suicide, a few believe that he was murdered.

However, according to persons who were present at the scene, the man had locked his door from the inside and it had to be broken in order to gain access. There was no other entrance or exit to his apartment.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

Just Monday, 17-year-old Cynthia Seth of Vryheid Village, West Canje Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) took her own life after a misunderstanding with boyfriend.

She was a teacher at the St Theresa Primary School. It was reported that prior to her taking her life, she and her boyfriend had a heated argument.

Her lifeless body was discovered in the family’s home by her younger brother on Monday evening.

Statistics show that young people between the ages of 20 and 29-years-old accounted for the most suicide deaths during 2017 and 2018, where the majority of them were a result of pesticide use, followed by persons hanging themselves.

According to the National Suicide Plan 2015-2020, Guyana ranked at the top worldwide with an estimated suicide rate of 44.2 per 100,000.